You don’t need SPF for lips? #BeautyTruthBomb

It is a Myth! Lips need to be protected from the UV rays too. Pigmentation on the lips is commonly due to UV exposure. Protect your lips with a lip balm which is formulated with a broad-spectrum SPF or just apply your sunscreen to your lips too. It is very important to wear an SPF on your lips too because lips are very sensitive to the sun and then it causes damage to your lips.

