You don’t need sunscreen if your foundation has it #BeautyTruthBomb

Ah, foundations with SPF. I think we all will agree that sunscreen is a one of the non-negotiable product – here is your daily reminder to go apply - but with the addition of SPF-infused makeup products, there are a lot of questions about how protected you are if you just rely on SPF with foundation alone.

When it comes to protection from the sun, you need a full-ounce shot glass of at least SPF 30 to effectively protect yourself from head-to-toe. That means you had got to apply a minimum quarter-sized amount of foundation (or 1 to 1.5 teaspoons) to your face - and that's assuming that your foundation is buffed with a minimum of sunscreen with SPF 30 (which most foundations does not have).

Sunscreen with SPF 30 when mixed into the foundation isn't going to be as effective as a pure SPF 30 sunscreen, so you need to apply it on thick to get the UV rays promised by the SPF rating on the bottle.