You don’t need to use anti-aging products till you are in your 40s – 50s? #BeautyTruthBomb

Myth! It is ideal to start using anti-aging products in your mid-late 20s to prevent damage from occurring. If you start using the products in your daily skincare routine in your 20s then less damage will be done on the skin as compared to products that you will start using in your late 30s. It is easier to prevent a wrinkle than get rid of one! Introduce retinol slowly into your routine about 2 – 3 times a week. Using sunscreen is an essential skincare routine to avoid anti-aging. It doesn’t matter whether you have age spots have begun or not to form but it is better to start using the products at a younger age which will help your skin to prevent any damage in the future. Before adding any product into your routine always check the ingredients if they will suit your skin or not and then purchase accordingly.