You just can not miss out on this magical product! #BeautyTruthBomb

Argan Oil DIY Hair Mask





Argan oil can also be used to make an argan oil hair mask. For a pure argan oil mask, simply apply the oil to your hair, leave it on for 30 minutes, and then wash your hair normally.

Alternately, you can extend the use of your argan oil by making a hair mask with a mixture of argan oil and coconut carrier oil.





Argan Oil Beard Oil Recipe





You can also create an argan oil beard treatment by mixing 1 Tbsp. each of argan oil and olive carrier oil with 4 drops of peppermint essential oil.





Adding Argan Oil to Hair Shampoo





Additionally, argan oil can also be used to make argan oil shampoo by adding a few drops to your favorite bottle of shampoo and mixing the ingredients.

Repeat the previous process with the conditioner to create a luxurious argan oil conditioner.





Argan Oil for Face





In addition to hair benefits, argan oil is also an excellent carrier oil for face treatments. When using argan oil on your face, it’s advisable to use the highest quality, organic argan oil to ensure the best results. Using argan oil for acne may also be beneficial.





Argan oil is excellent for reducing pimples and has been reported to help regulate sebum production, an important factor in controlling acne. When a cream featuring argan oil was applied daily to the face, researchers observed oily spots on the face were reduced by 42%.