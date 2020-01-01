You need to get your hands on this vegan and crusty-free brand!! #BeautyTruthBomb

Selena Gomez’s new makeup line, Rare Beauty, has finally hit shelves after being one of the most anticipated beauty launches of 2020! I did an entire YouTube review right when the line launched, but always knew I wanted to add a blog post guide into the mix for all you'll curious if Rare Beauty is worth it.

I mean – we’ve got plenty of celebrity makeup brands now on the market. I know there’s been a lot of back and forth on this line (and maybe even some eye rolls). Another celeb makeup line? Is it worth the hype? What’s it all about? I won’t even make you wait until the end of the blog post for this one – Rare Beauty is different. Yes, it’s a “celebrity” made a line. But it’s different. It’s actually legit. It’s not a cash grab. At least not in my humble opinion.

Rare Beauty has an actual concept behind it:

Empowering awareness of mental health issues and even establishing an impact fund to raise money for those in need. And even beyond that…the products are actually good. We already touched on the mental health aspect of the collection, but I did want to make sure to highlight that Rare Beauty is cruelty-free and vegan.

I’m also OBSESSED that Rare Beauty thoughtfully chooses not to market itself as “clean” beauty because “clean” beauty isn’t a term regulated by the FDA. They acknowledge it, they’re aware of it, and they aren’t trying to greenwash – they’re just making thoughtful formulas without any extra junk. It’s also important to note that, at least from my perspective, Rare Beauty did an above-average job at launching their line in an inclusive way.

From the foundations to the highlighters, there are actually choices and selections for people of different skin tones. We’re not looking at a lean line that didn’t plan for inclusivity. The price point of Rare Beauty is great because it’s sort of neither here nor there.

You won’t find drugstore pricing in this line (it’s sold at Sephora, after all), but we also aren’t looking at Tom Ford or Dior pricing. The products are, dare I say it, relatively affordable.

Honestly, I see so many opportunities for the brand to expand and that’s what I wish – I just wish there was MORE. Because it’s that good.