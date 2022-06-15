You need to know these top 5 tips to cure oily skin!

If you have oily skin, your skincare routine should comprise the following:





A good cleanser is a must for oily skin. Do use a gel-based cleanser or foaming face wash. This will strip away your excess oil. Oriflame tea tree cleanser, The Body shop Tea tree skin clearing foaming cleanser, Aroma magic mint cleanser, and Clinique Wash-Away Gel Cleanser are some of the best cleansers for oily skin. Use toners like Joves Cucumber Skin Toner, Lotus Herbals Basiltone Clarifying & Balancing Toner, and Fab India Tea tree skin toner to remove excess oil after cleansing. You can also use rose water instead. Apply an oil-free moisturiser after toning. Neutrogena Oil-free moisturiser, Lakme peach milk moisturiser, and Oriflame Love Nature Face moisturiser are some good ones. To avoid sun spots, pigmentation and freckles, use sunscreen with SPF 30+ Exfoliate twice a week for 2 minutes. Be gentle with your face while exfoliating. Exfoliation helps in removing dirt, dead skin cells, whiteheads, blackheads etc. You can use Everyouth Walnut scrub or Joves Papaya and Honey daily scrub.



