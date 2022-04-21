You will be shocked to know these unknown facts about Anushka Sharma!

Anushka was born in Ayodhya to an Army officer father and a homemaker mother and brought up in Bangalore. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi was her schoolmate in Assam.

Even though her debut was opposite Shah Rukh Khan, she faced many obstacles in the industry. Karan Johar tried to remove her from her debut film, but Aditya Chopra had faith in her and later Karan cast her in his own project Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

She is the youngest producer in Bollywood. She turned producer when she was 25.

Most of her co-stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Varun Dhawan said that Anushka is honest. Anushka's link with cricket is not just through Virat Kohli, her brother Karnesh Sharma is a state-level player.

She is the only actress to be directed by both father Yash and son Aditya Chopra in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Only Shah Rukh Khan had that privilege before her. Anushka and Virat are social media's favourite couple and everything related to them is an instant hit on social media. Virat's tweet defending Anushka is 2016's most Retweeted Tweet whereas Anushka's tweet, which was accompanied by a wedding picture is 2017's most retweeted one.