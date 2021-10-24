You won't ever buy a makeup remover after reading this!

Even though I don't wear much makeup, my makeup-removal process usually includes two different types of wipes, a cleanser, and a toner. It's not quick. (Or environmentally conscious. Or budget-friendly. Or in keeping with my generally lazy way of life.)

So I came across MicrodermaMitt Makeup Remover Mitt, a reusable cloth that's supposed to wipe away every trace of makeup (waterproof mascara, glitter, you name it) using only water and decided to give it a try!





The mitt looks like the love child of a washcloth and a (faceless) sock puppet. It's made of microfiber, so it's much plusher and softer than standard terry cloth. That's why it works: The fibers grab onto makeup and wipe it away with minimal (like shockingly minimal) rubbing.

To use it, run it under warm water and smooth it over your face, neck, and closed eyes. I tested it on a full face of makeup, including waterproof mascara. So that I could get an idea of how much makeup was left behind, I followed it with one of my usual white makeup-remover wipes. I expected there to be some evidence that the mitt had missed a spot—a mascara smudge or maybe a general dinginess from my foundation. But there was nothing left behind.

In addition to the obvious financial and environmental benefits of not having to purchase or throw away removers and wipes, there's another upside to relying on a mitt this time of year. When it gets cold (and dry) out, even skin that's not usually sensitive can become dry, irritated, and inflamed, and some cleansers can make skin even more agitated. But because you use only water with the MicrodermaMitt, it doesn't mess with your skin's pH or moisture levels, making it less harsh. According to the brand, if you care for the mitt properly, it should last for up to nine months. (I've only been using mine for about a week, so I can't attest to that, but so far, so good.)



