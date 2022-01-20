"You would have been depressed if people didn't have expectations from you..." - Priyanka advice's Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra are cousins. In a recent interview Parineeti revealed that Priyanka has given her the best advice and as a student too, she would feel the same way. Parineeti said "I got the best advice from my sister. She always says you have the privilege of people's expectations. You would have been depressed if people didn't have expectations from you. Whenever you star in a movie, you will be expected to deliver something special. That is a privilege as well as a huge responsibility"

