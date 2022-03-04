Young Yuh-Jung announced as a presenter for the 94th Oscars

Young Yuh-Jung, who won an Oscar last year and made history will be attending the prestigious event once again. This time she'll be there as an award presenter!





On March 3, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science revealed the first line-up of presenters which included Kevin Costner, Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock along with Young Yuh-Jung.





Last year, she made history by being the first Korean person ever to win an acting award at the Academy Awards/Oscars.

She took home 'Best Supporting Actress' for her performance in "Minari". After her historic win, she was also invited to be a voting member and join the Academy.





The 94th Academy Awards I set to air live on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Are you going to tune in? And have you watched 'Minari'? Are you a fan of Young Yuh-Jung and her work?