As Your Beauty Bffs, Pick The Right Beauty Tool Depending On Your Skin Concern

We are all familiar with the beauty tools for skincare but we are struggling to keep up with the advantages and benefits. As your beauty BFFs use the right tool depending on your skincare routine.

Silicone Scrubs To Exfoliate Sensitive Skin

When you have sensitive skin, it is important to exfoliate to get rid of all the dead skin cells. Scrubbing your sensitive skin sounds intimidating, but not once you have a silicone face exfoliator brush in your hand. But silicone is very smooth and gentle on the skin, but don’t ever dry out the sensitive skin or over-exfoliate. Work gently on the skin which leaves out the skin clear and smooth.

Derma Rollers To Treat Fine Lines And Uneven Skin Tone

Derma rollers come with multiple benefits and are pretty good for your skin. When you roll them on your face, it leads to creating small punctures it and these tiny needles are harmful to the skin. It triggers your skin’s wound healing response, which helps treat fine lines and uneven skin tone, making your skin look smooth and radiant and stimulates collagen production on your face.

Jade Rollers To De-Puff Your Face

You have almost seen the trend of using jade rollers on a social media platform. This skincare tool deserves the praises and love that it has been garnering. Jade rollers are facial massage tools with jade stones that aid in lymphatic drainage to reduce the puffiness on your face, smooth and soothe your skin. Just apply your favorite moisturizer or serum and then roll the jade roller in the upward direction on your face and neck. It works wonders on the skin.

Dermaplaning For Removing Acne Scars

You can do this dermaplaning treatment at your home itself, scalpel-like face razors are now available in the market. This technique requires getting rid of the surface layer of the skin with a razor. This helps get rid of facial hair that traps impurities, dirt, helps to even out the skin tone and minimizes the appearance of large pores. And since the layer of dead skin and dirt is removed from your face so the skincare products will also work wonders on the skin.

Gua Sha For Facelifts

One of the most followed traditional Chinese relaxing and healing therapies that are nowadays trending all over the internet. It has become skincare essential in our vanities. Gua sha is a great way to tighten your skin to give it a natural facelift and contour your face. It also improves the blood circulation on the face. You can also get rid of puffiness, dark circles around your eye, and excess fluid.