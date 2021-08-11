Is your favorite expensive beauty product actually worth the splurge? #BeautyTruthBomb

When you're walking down an aisle of glittery, pick-me-up-now beauty products, you can't really be expected to remember the essentials of financial planning that they taught at school—especially if your favorite mascara already comes with a price tag that is enough to induce a mini panic attack. Fact is, there are a host of drugstore options that pack in the punch of their superstar cousins, just as there are those essential beauty investments that are worth your commercial indulgence.

This one is about the Nykaa BB Creame and I have never been disappointed with any other product except this!

Nykaa SKINgenius BB Cream is a waste of money! Totally! I love their SKINgenius Sculpting & Hydrating Foundation, but this BB cream is a total miss. You can avoid it too. Just get their SKINgenius hydrating foundation. This BB cream does not sit well on the skin and its staying power is very poor.

It also makes your skin look darker and gets oxidized easily!

I would recommend going for some other brand looking at the price range to get a better BB cream!