Your Favourite E-Commerce Brand Has Partnered With EWG To Promote Clean Cosmetics

Amazon is partnering with Environmental Working Group will feature cosmetics and other items with an EWG verified label. Through the Climate Pledge Friendly initiative, through this customer can shop for the cosmetics that are clean and sustainable. The products that have a verified label of EWG are free from chemicals. To protect consumer health, products that are manufactured are according to their guidelines.

The EWG President Ken Cook said that they are delighted that Amazon has chosen the EWG verified label to feature on Amazon as a way to protect our climate. You can buy the cosmetics which include the Climate Pledge Friendly Badge www.amazon.com/ClimatePledgeFriendly and click the “Shop” tab at the top of the page. From a range of categories, view the beauty section and can view the products. Also, you will learn about the certification behind it.