Your favourite Rani Mukerji movie?

Rani and Kajol were ruling the 90s and early 2000's for sure! There are Rani Mukherjee movies that have my whole heart! It's not only the acting but the storyline which have touched me a lot. Here is a list of my favorite Rani Mukherjee movies

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - I don't think there is anyone out there who can dislike this movie. Everything about this movie has a special meaning behind it. 'Love is friendship' is the true meaning behind the story line. Even though Tina passed away, she did make sure that Rahul and Anjali should get back together. Bunty Aur Babli 1 - Rani and Abhishek had that chemistry which no one else can replace for sure. The couple should have worked in more films together. Bunty aur babli was one of the best comedy movie back in the day. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham - Though Rani had a very small role in this movie, she did have a lot of impact on the story line. Naina did deserve someone better than Rahul. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - A movie that was not understood by the Indian audience yet spoke a thousand words. I can't relate to this movie but the way Karan had directed it had my heart Veer-Zaara - A story of two people from different country. A lawyer who makes it her aim to re-unite them together after many years. The songs were so beautiful. Such stories still make me believe that love does exist. Hum Tum - Saif and Rani have this unsaid chemistry between them. Hum Tum is most probably my favorite Rani Mukherjee movie till date





Comment down your favorite Rani Mukherjee movies