Your happy skincare guide!! My four tried and trusted green beauty picks for this winter season will hydrate your skin without clogging pores or creating breakouts.









Step 1) Cocokind Organic Chlorophyll Face Mask:





My new favorite clarifying mask, I suggest using it at least once a week to gently purify skin and prevent clogged pores.

It has Chlorella, spirulina, and wheatgrass, all the detoxifying greens to brighten your skin. I also love that it has a mild tightening effect on my skin.





Step 2) Osea Ocean Milk Cleanser:





My all-time favorite creamy cleanser, I use it every day! It cleans skin without stripping it, then hydrates with Patagonian age, it’s the perfect winter cleanser for all skin types.





Step 3) Cocokind Organic Rosewater Facial Toner:





A luxurious hydrating toner for under Rs. 1500! I’ve been using this toner multiple times a day, it is soooooo refreshing. I love using it before I put on moisturizer and mid-day if my skin feels dry. The organic rose water softens and soothes skin, while also reducing dryness and leaving skin refreshed.





Step 4) January Labs Retexturizing Night Cream:





OMG this moisturizer! I can’t sing its praises enough! This stuff makes my skin glow! This moisturizer is pure magic because it contains a high level of lactic acid and fruit extracts that naturally exfoliate the skin to prevent breakouts, cleans pores, and slough off dead skin.

It also contains hyaluronic acid to strengthen skin elasticity, plump skin, and deeply hydrate during dry winter months.