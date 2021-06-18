Your Nails need more than just colour. They need strength! Want to know how?

Gorgeous nails need more than color, they need care and love and strength to go through all those treatment manicures! I recently tried Nykaa's 7 in 1 nail spa - Nail strengthening gel. I discovered how because of all the spa glue and fake nails my nail bed and enamel had become weak. This resulted in chapped nails that also stops their growth. Because of the pandemic we can't visit salon that often and so I needed something to help me with this situation at home. I came across this product and read all the wonderful reviews. I've been using it for months now and it has surely made my nails stronger and better. Must try if your nails are facing problems.