Your Skin Needs SPF In Winter Season Too! #BeautyTruthBomb

During the winter season, you may not experience the tell-tale effects of sun damage but the increasing impact of everyday exposure from the sun. Even if the sun isn’t out during colder days that doesn’t mean that you have to ditch your sunscreen. The sun's rays may not feel harsh so you may think that it won't affect your skin but it does. Sun UV rays are present all year round which penetrates deep inside your skin. These can cause damage to your skin – dark spot, wrinkles, and fine lines. Wearing sunscreen can prevent these problems – loss of elasticity, premature aging, and skin cancers.

So always apply your sunscreen to keep yourself protected because UV rays are always out. Hot or not, outdoors or indoors, rise or shine wear your SPF daily.