Your way to smooth buttery skin with Roses!

I finally got my hands on The Body Shop British Rose Body Butter

am totally enjoying the burst of fresh roses in this scorching weather! I have been using this body butter since weeks now,

Indulge in dewy hydration with our first Body Butter with glow enhancing rose essence. Beautifully pearlescent, this velvety-soft moisturizer is light to touch but rich on moisture. Non-sticky and perfect for normal to dry skin. • For normal to dry skin and 24H moisture. • Transforms on skin revealing an instant healthy looking glow. • With the essence of hand-picked British roses. body shop “British Rose” body butter comes in a baby pink tub which looks exactly like the other body butter tubs from TBS. Here the pink coloured tub is combined with a black cap with a beautiful fresh rose print on it, which makes it look gorgeous. TBS always has pretty packaging and this looks equally good. Yes, the tub is loaded with the body butter so a bit heavy but I wouldn’t mind carrying it around. However, the tub packaging might get a bit inconvenient for those who have long nails, but I have a soft corner for their body butters, so no complains. The body butter is white in colour which looks just like fresh cream. The consistency is perfect to be called “body butter”! The consistency is thick and creamy at the same time. It glides smoothly on my skin and takes a while to get absorbed completely, so I can massage it for a minute or so. The smell is something which is very unique as it smells of expensive fresh roses which are picked from some special place. It hydrates my skin very well making it look bouncy and healthy. It has the power to heal dry skin during winters. It did not give me any glow as such but just a mild sheen which makes my skin look healthy. Once applied, it does not need any re-application throughout the day. Do give this product a try.