Your work will take you places, Surnames won't..

Being born into a filmmaking family has its advantages and disadvantages. One of the highlights is being in the news from your first day on the planet. There are flashes, flashes, flashes everywhere the moment you come into this planet. Regardless of how hard celebrities try to keep their children out of the spotlight, paparazzi always find a way to photograph them.

You have had a lot of responsibilities since you were born in Bollywood. Forget about being photographed at every location you visit; you have a lot of responsibilities because you were born in Bollywood. Aside from the obligations, there will be criticism, accusations, and curses for replacing a potential actor who has worked hard to create a name for himself in the field.

Being a starkid can be a blessing or a curse, depending on your perspective. You may suffer a lot of unwarranted criticism along the way, but after you establish your worth, the same people who accused you of being privileged will shower you with admiration. Well, I'm not here to defend or criticize the celebrity kids.

For example, Janhvi Kapoor, the beloved daughter of late actress Sridevi. Before the premiere of her debut film, 'Dhadak,' a number of individuals accused the debutante of being a member of the film industry's family. what I just said is the precise scenario in the film industry.

I recognize that these celebrity kids have an advantage when it comes to tremendous possibilities, but that does not mean that one should pass judgment on them before seeing their ultimate product.

Janhvi confessed that she has an advantage and understands people's fury, which is rather mature on her part given that the rest of the industry fails to see the situation.

I understand that it feels like you have been robbed of an opportunity that has been handed to them. I’m sure there are people who are more talented than her, and more good-looking than her – I am sure there are. But why would she pass this opportunity just because of that?

The only thing she can do is value it and make the most of it. It is wrong and messed up if they take advantage of it or if they become complacent and think it is their birthright to be here. I know it is not. They should know they need to earn people’s love and need to work ten times harder because there is a stigma attached to how they’ve gotten this opportunity” It's no longer about being an insider or an outsider; it's about having the right talent.

Even if one is a Kapoor or Khan family beta/beti, if they fail to perform in the minute, their career is over. Take, for example, Ranbir Kapoor, an actor of Bollywood's first family who has had his share of setbacks, but it was his determination and acting ability that propelled him to stardom. People like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff have proven their acting ability, and no one is pointing fingers at them. The next generation of Bollywood stars, such as Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday, will have to go through the same ordeal in order to build a name for themselves. Finally, in plain words, it doesn't matter where you originate from or whose family you were born into; it is your talent and labor, not your surname, that will take you places.