YouTube and Spotify should really learn how to mind their own business





And yet again, YouTube deleted the views of BTS' 'Butter' mv and Spotify also joined the squad following YouTube soon after. On the day of the release YouTube deleted almost 10 million views, but armys without losing any hopes and pulling off all nighters continued streaming to keep rising up on the charts. Four days, after the release, fans took twitter by a storm, trending 'Investigate Spotify' as almost 47% of the Spotify streams were not counted and filtered. 5-6 million streams not getting counted is understood but over 10-20 million streams getting filtered is not acceptable at all. We are not going to get out of this game. Armys let's stay put and show them what a real streaming battle is!