Youtube Recommendation: Ahalya- an underrated gem

Ahalya is a short film directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Radhika Apte, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and late actor Soumitra Chatterjee, streaming on Youtube.





It is an epic thriller movie that runs for 14 mins on LargeShort Films. It is based on three characters- a police officer, Indra (played by Tota), a famous artist Goutam Sadhu (played by Soumitra Chatterjee), and his attractive wife, Ahalya (Radhika). Indra comes to Goutam Sadhu's place to interrogate a missing person named Arjun, but things start to turn differently when Sadhu shows him a magical stone and Indra finds statues that look alive.





This Bengali short film has everything in it, suspense, thrill, seduction, deceit, lust- you name it, you will get it. Watch the film here and let us know your thoughts in the comment section. You will get English subtitles, so don't worry.