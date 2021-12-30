The Youtuber who spread the 'Lovestagram' rumours about BTS' V and Jungkook now claims BTS' RM is dating a Chaebol

It looks like the controversial Youtuber is counting his days as he isn't stopping targetting the BTS' members. After V and Jungkook's 'Lovestagram' rumours, he has claimed that RM is dating a Chaebol non-celebrity. In response to this YouTuber's activities, Big Hit Music released a statement of warning against spreaders of false rumours earlier this week. However, he still went on to spread this rumour of RM.





As a piece of evidence, he shared the Instagram image shared by RM posing in front of a piece of art at the PKM gallery, this female non-celebrity also posted an image at the same gallery along with the caption, "...just the two of us." He speculated about them dating based on the post and claimed the two "enjoyed a date at the gallery."





Meanwhile, BigHit Entertainment has denied the rumours and said: "not true." However, there was no further explanation given by them. Don't you think this matter is getting out of hand and legal action needs to be taken against this Youtuber before he further targets any other member?