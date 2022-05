Fans are happy to see both former GFRIEND members work on the same project. As Yuju will lend her voice in Sowon's upcoming cine-drama 'My Chilling Roommate'!





Sowon is starring alongside iKON's Chanwoo in it. It will be available in cinemas as well as air as a drama. Also, Yerin just made her solo debut and now we got this news!





Isn't it amazing? Are you looking forward to Yuju's OST and Sowon's new cine-drama?