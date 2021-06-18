Zara Has Launched Its Beauty Line

The retailer fashion brand “Zara” has launched its own beauty products. They named “Zara Beauty” and have launched online and in some of the selected stores on May 12. Zara is expanding their product range and is continuing to grow. The range of beauty line includes 21 items related to lip, nails, eyes, and also the tool categories. Zara lipsticks are available in 14 shades like pink, red, purple, and nude shades from fair to deep with a long-lasting and matte finish. Also, they have launched the eye shadow with the 45 shades. The palettes are creamy and pigmented. All products are cruelty-free, vegan, and has formulated with clean ingredients.

Which product you are excited to purchase from Zara’s beauty range?