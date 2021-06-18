Is Zee5 Aiming to Become the Most Popular OTT Platform in India by Streaming Radhe, and now Friends Reunion?

Netflix and Amazon Prime continue to be the most dominant OTT platforms in India and the whole world. Zee5 belongs to the second tier of Indian OTT platforms that are on high demand in our country. Zee5 faces tough competition from platforms like Disnep+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, ALT Balaji, MX Player, and Voot.

Recently, we saw Zee 5 take a huge leap forward when Salman Khan’s Radhe released on the platform with a pay per view service. Now, Zee 5 is all set to leave its competitors behind by streaming the much-awaited F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion for the Indian fans. The Friends Reunion was going to broadcast on HBO Max which is not available in India which left the die-hard fans heartbroken but now, Zee 5 has saved the day. The portal has confirmed to release the show in May 27. People are ecstatic and eagerly waiting for the release and Zee 5 has taken the advantage of the situation by putting forward a condition to watch the show. The audience without a subscription must purchase an annual subscription of Rs 499. This will surely lead to a huge hike in the new subscribers of Zee 5.

Do you think Zee 5 has played it smart by making the most hyped show available to the Indian audience? Will this help the platform beat its competitors? Do you think Zee 5 can ever become more popular than Netflix and Prime in India?