Zendaya and Her Journey From Frenemies To Euphoria

Film and television, regardless of genre, are entertainment mediums. They are, however, vehicles for creating emotional engagement with stories. It's one thing to experience connected; it's quite another to see yourself reflected in a character who shares not only your physical characteristics, but also your experiences, culture, and way of life. Representation is important, regardless of where it comes from. And Zendaya saw herself for the first time on-screen on the network that would later launch her successful career. Zendaya's stunning beauty would lead her to a modelling career, where she worked with brands like Macy's and Old Navy. She has been a dancer her entire life and was the youngest contestant on Dancing With the Stars at the age of 16.





Talking about Euphoria it is not an easy show to watch. As someone who didn't start watching the teen drama until the first season had already aired, I had to take a month-long break halfway through the first eight episodes because it was so exhausting. Zendaya's character from Frenemies is completely different from Euphoria. It's been a ride for Zendaya but we know she has got it like a pro.