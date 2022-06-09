Zendaya a Popstar or a better Actress?

Zendaya went on to say that she does not believe she has what it takes to be a pop star. She claims that being in Hollywood still provides her with "an element of anonymity." Zendaya has stated that being in Hollywood still provides her with "a level of anonymity," which she believes would be lost if she pursued music as a career. "I was talking to Sam [Levinson] about this earlier," she told Andrew Garfield for Variety's Actors on Actors issue. I was like, "I don't think I'll ever be a pop star." It's because being an actor allows me to maintain a certain degree of anonymity, which I enjoy. When it comes to music, she says, "it's all you all the time."





The actors also stated: "In other forms and mediums, it's all about you all the time. I like the idea of someone else, specifically Rue [from Euphoria], taking on that stuff while I can (have) boundaries. Discovering what's best for me."