The ZNMD boys would be seen in a small cameo in Jee Le Zara!

Ever since Farhan Akhtar announced his next project film, everyone has been excited! Jee Le Zara venture is about 3 girls on a road trip together and the 3 girls are none other than Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif!

The movie will completely focus on 3 girls going on a road trip and how girls would do it!

Well in the recent news we have got to know that maybe the ZNMD boys will have a cameo in the film. Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol starred in the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara[ZNMD]. Imagine how awesome it will be to see them all together in a scene!





What do you think, would you like to see 6 of the characters together in the same film? Would you also like to see them romancing/ flirting with each other?





The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar along with his sister Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Jee Le Zara is to be released in 2023!