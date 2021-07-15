ZNMD Clocks 10 Years: Here's Why It Will Go Down As A Classic

It's been 10 years to when Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara hit the big screens and landed right in our hearts. It won't be a total exaggeration to state that this film had a bigger impact on our generation than Dil Chahta Hai had in early 2000s. ZNMD in all is aspects will go down as a classic, as it became a generation's favourite and is still discussed and celebrated by many.

Celebration of Friendship: It had been a while since Bollywood had given us a good film based on friendship. With Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in lead, the film was an ode to friendship in the best way.

The Road Trip: Of course the concept was romanticised even before but ZNMD glorified it so much more. The film truly made us travel to Spain with them and that is an experience only a crafted filmmaker could have made us live. From road trips to adventure sports, everything about its journey was so cliche and yet it felt so refreshing.

Finding Yourself: Every character in the movie goes through a self discovery, rather major ones in the context. The life changing revelations made in the course of the movie feel very real and let us realise how small things can make bigger impacts.

Zoya Akhtar's Prowess: Zoya had made a very impressive debut with Luck By Chance but the film unfortunately had not got the kind of response it deserved. With ZNMD, she truly made a statement of her arrival and announced how significant she was going to be in changing a lot of cinematic dynamics in the country.

It Celebrated First World: In a country that discusses grassroots' problem every single day, ZNMD dared to drive itself as a first world movie. The problems were first world, every character was either rich or too rich but the makers never felt apologetic about that. That's a rarity in Indian cinema.

Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara is a film that not only gave us all a film to watch again and again, it made us feel good and bad about a lot of things we otherwise never cared about. It became a cult soon after its release and now after a decade of its release, the film should go down in the history as a classic.