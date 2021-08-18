Zoya Akhtar’s Indian Adaptation Of The Comic Book Archie, To Be Suhana Khan’s Big Bollywood Debut?

We all have known for a while now that superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is prepping for her debut into Bollywood as an actress while his son, Aaryan aspires to be a filmmaker. According to the recent sources, Zoya Akhtar has showed keen interest in launching King Khan’s daughter into the world of movies.

Reportedly the famous director is working on casting Suhana Khan in the Indian version of the international comic book, Archie which is set to release on Netflix in the near future. The teen rom-com will explore the life of a group of friends hanging out together and creating memories, including all our favourite characters like Reggie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica etc. belonging to the Riverdale High School.

Looks like the young starlet’s career has already hit the bullseye with this thrilling opportunity coming from none other than Zoya Akhtar. What do you think of this development, are you excited to see Suhana Khan make her big debut soon?