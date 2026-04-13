All NOT WELL between Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya? Latter's wild celebration after brother's dismissal goes viral

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are two peas in a pod who have stood by each other in thick and thin. Be it social media or otherwise, the brothers have always expressed their pride and affection for each other. But when Krunal didn’t post a congratulatory message for his younger brother, fans speculated an alleged rift between them. The rumors started buzzing louder when Krunal was seen wildly celebrating Hardik’s wicket at the recently concluded Mumbai Indias vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2026 match.

Fans speculate all is not well between Hardik and Krunal Pandya

Several theories regarding the rift between Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have surfaced online. It all started after India’s victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The absence of a congratulatory post from Krunal for Hardik, a key player on the winning team, raised many eyebrows. Moreover, Krunal and his wife, Pankhuri Sharma, did not interact with the younger brother’s post, adding fuel to the fire.

But fans got a little worried about their relationship when Krunal was seen aggressively celebrating Hardik’s dismissal at the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match hosted at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. While being at loggerheads with each other, playing for their respective teams, the Pandya brothers barely interacted.

Soon, social media started buzzing with multiple theories, proving that their relationship is going through turbulent times. A user expressed on X (formerly Twitter), “Something is definitely off between Hardik and Krunal,” while another stated, “Krunal Pandya never celebrated Hardik Pandya's wicket before like he did today. I don't think everything is okk btw both.” Another user highlighted that after winning the match, Krunal didn’t go to shake hands with Hardik. “Is everything normal between them??” the worried fan questioned.

However, before the IPL match over the weekend, Krunal stated that nothing has changed between them, even though they are playing as rivals on the ground. In a video shared by RCB, the cricketer said, “Nothing changes. I mean, you know, we both are quite good competitors, but we are brothers at the end of the day, so we’ll give everything on the field. May the best team win, which is RCB.”

Fans also speculated that Hardik’s divorce from Natasa Stankovic and his excessive public display of affection with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma could also be the reason behind things being cold between the Pandya brothers. Having said that, neither Krunal nor Hardik spoke anything about their alleged rift.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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