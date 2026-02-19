'Almost Dhawan’: Shikhar Dhawan gives a sweet nod to his bride-to-be Sophie Shine at sangeet; PICS

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his Irish girlfriend, Sophie Shine, have moved on from being lovers to an engaged couple. Well, they are now inching towards being Mr. and Mrs., and the wedding festivities have already begun. Today, the celebs dropped pictures from their glamorous sangeet night. Check it out!

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine enjoy sangeet night

After making their relationship Insta-official and putting a ring on it, it’s finally time for Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine to say ‘I do’ to each other. Ahead of their big fat wedding, the couple hosted a sangeet night. A while ago, they took to their Instagram handle and shared a collab post with their decked-out pictures from the musical ceremony. Sharing the images, they wrote, “Sangeet night. Almost the Dhawans.”

For his pre-wedding function, the former Indian cricketer went for a traditional attire. Shikhar looked dapper in an ivory embellished blazer, which he wore over a shirt chikankari kurta with well-tailored pants. With a peach pocket-square, an expensive watch, and a blinding smile, he rounded up his look.

As for his wife-to-be, Sophie looked drop-dead gorgeous in a three-piece lehenga set. The rose-gold skirt was embellished with hundreds of crystals with bird motifs all over. With a short matching blouse and an embroidered net dupatta draped skilfully around her body, she smiled for the camera. She completed her Indian outfit for the night with a heavy choker-style polki necklace, a pair of stunning jhumkas, a maangtika, bangles, and a cocktail ring. The diva has been working with Dhawan, leading the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation.

For the unaware, Dhawan and Shine announced their engagement on January 12, 2026. The sportsman proposed to his partner in a dreamy setup decked up with multiple red roses. Sharing the good news with the world, the couple expressed, “From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever. Shikhar & Sophie.”

Sophie and Shikhar’s star-studded wedding soiree, hosted in Delhi NCR, is in the offing, and it is expected to see many big names in attendance.

