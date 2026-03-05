Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Couple dazzles in matching red fits, Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali and Sara pose for family photo

The wait is finally over. Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, is finally married to his long-time ladylove, Saaniya Chandhok. Today (March 5, 2026), a star-studded wedding soiree was hosted in Mumbai, which was attended by the who’s who of the cricket and entertainment world. After greeting the guests, the couple came out to pose together for the paparazzi.

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's first picture after the wedding

Since morning, several celebs have been making their way to the wedding soiree of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. After dating for years, the childhood lovers have finally tied the knot. Minutes ago, the couple made their first appearance as husband and wife and posed outside the venue for the media.

In the pictures, Arjun looked dashing, standing hand-in-hand with his beautiful wife. Ditching the ivory ensemble trend, the couple opted for the traditional red for their wedding function. Junior Tendulkar got dressed up in a red, heavily embroidered Indian jacket, which he wore over a red kurta and ivory pants.

As for the veterinary practitioner, Saaniya looked ravishing in a red and pink saree gown. The designer outfit had a contrasting blouse, giving it a fresh and modern touch. With a blingy emerald and diamond necklace, matching earring and a maang tika, she finished off her look.

Check it out:

Later, the couple was joined by their respective family members. For his son’s big day, the former cricket legend, Sachin, decided to dress up in an embroidered ivory Indo-Western attire. As for the mother of the groom, Anjali Tendulkar, arrived in a hot pink designer saree. She wore heavy diamond and emerald jewellery at her son’s reception.

The last one in the Tendulkar family, Sara, stole the spotlight with her subtle and gorgeous fit. Keeping up with the traditional wedding ceremony of her brother, she wore a pink saree. The outfit made her glow, and her sweet smile added to her positive aura. The Chandhoks also posed together.

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan came with wife Gauri and daughter Suhana Khan. Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Dravid, and many big celebs marked their attendance.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek, Aamir Khan attend; MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid join