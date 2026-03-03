Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok’s Mehendi Ceremony: Sachin Tendulkar poses with Anjali and Sara, WATCH

Former cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, is all set to start a new chapter in his life as he is getting married to Saaniya Chandhok. While the Ambanis hosted Arjun and Saaniya a few days ago, fans can't keep calm but are excited to catch a glimpse of the couple from their mehndi ceremony that is happening today. As the pre-wedding festivities officially begin, the pair posed for the cameras alongside Sachin, Anjali, and Sara Tendulkar.

The entire Tendulkar family, dressed in traditional outfits, appeared delighted on the occasion of Arjun and Saaniya's mehndi-sangeet ceremony. The bride-to-be looked stunning in a shimmery silver-grey lehenga. From heavy beadwork to sequins, her outfit appeared classy. For the accessories, Saaniya went for a silver and pearl maan tikka, a multi-layered stone choker, and bangles with kaleeras. Speaking of Arjun, his outfit reflected extravagance. He wore a knee-length, structured Achkan and paired it with a jacket with matching slim-fit trousers, creating a monochromatic silhouette.

Sara Tendulkar turned heads in a rose-toned lehenga choli. The sweetheart neckline blouse with thread work and high-waisted, voluminous skirt adorned with multi-colored floral motifs, proving modern-traditional fusion is the best one can wear when it comes to pre-wedding festivities. Talking about Sachin Tendulkar, the former Indian cricketer wore a rich Emerald green silk kurta. He paired it with a sleeveless waistcoat and matching bottoms.

His wife, Anjali, opted for a timeless look that was all things elegant and royal. For her son's sangeet. She styled herself in a navy blue silk kurta and flared sharara. The contrasting pink dupatta featuring a thin gold border added an elegant touch to her look.

For the unversed, Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August 2025. According to the reports, the young cricketing star will get hitched to the veterinary technician on March 5, 2026. Talking about Saaniya, she is the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store. Her family handles businesses like Baskin-Robbins India and The Brooklyn Creamery.

