Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek, Aamir Khan attend; MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid join

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, is getting married to the love of his life, Saaniya Chandhok. The couple kicked off their pre-wedding festivities by performing a Puja in Jamnagar, hosted by the Ambanis. Today, a star-studded reception is being hosted in Mumbai with many biggies from the sports and film industry marking their presence.

Celebs attend Arjun Tendulkar- Saaniya Chandhok’s reception

While the cricket world worships Sachin Tendulkar, the entertainment industry is fond of the master blaster. Hence, several big celebs graced the grand wedding reception Sachin hosted in honor of his son Arjun Tendulkar and his fiancée Saaniya Chandhok. Among the big names from the cricket world was M.S. Dhoni, who arrived with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, to bless the soon-to-be-married couple.

Shah Rukh Khan also made a dashing entry with his wife, Gauri Khan, and their daughter Suhana Khan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her presence felt at the event. She came with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. Aamir Khan also came to bless the couple.

Soon after, ex-head coach of the Indian national cricket team, Rahil Dravid, came all dressed up for the big event. He was joined by his wife, Vijeta Pendharkar. Others who attended the soiree were Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, Anil Kumble and Chethana Ramatheertha, Prithvi Shaw and his girlfriend, Zaheer Khan and his wife, actor Sagarika Ghatge, and Irrfan Pathan with wife Safa Baig.

Parthiv Patel joined them with Avni Zaveri, Suresh Raina with Priyanka Choudhary, Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh with Geeta Basra, Shreyas Iyer, Yusuf Pathaan with wife Afreen Khan, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, and many names from the cricket world.

From Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan came together to wish Arjun and Saaniya for the new phase of life. They were joined by Asha Bhosle, Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar, Kajol’s sister Tanishaa, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Angad Bedi, and Neha Dhupia, Saiyami Kher, and many others. Anil Ambani, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Akash Ambani also attended the wedding.

On March 3, 2026, Arjun and Saaniya’s Mehendi ceremony was hosted. Soon after the event, the couple, along with their families, came outside the venue to pose for the media. Today (March 5, 2026), Arjun will marry Saaniya, a veterinary technician.

