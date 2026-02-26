Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding festivities begin with Ganesh Puja in Jamnagar: VIDEO

The year 2026 seems to be the year of celebrity weddings. After Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur, Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun is set to get married to his long-time girlfriend, Saaniya Chandhok. Ahead of their big fat wedding on March 5, the families of the couple went to Jamnagar to kick off the festivities with a Ganesh Puja. Take a look!

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding ceremonies kick off

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, is set to marry his fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok, in March 2026. But before they indulge in the pre-wedding festivities on March 3, 2026, the families decided to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Hence, they flew down to Jamnagar and performed the auspicious puja at the venue where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married.

During the sacred ceremony, Nita Ambani, Mukesh, Akash, Shloka, Anant, and Radhika were also present with the Tendulkars and the Chandhoks. The video of the ceremony was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Indians. In the clip, Nita Ambani can be seen welcoming the couple and their families to their home in Jamnagar.

The caption of the wholesome clip read, “Some bonds stay forever. Here’s wishing Arjun and Saaniya, love, respect and a lifetime of togetherness as they embark on a partnership like no other.” (sic)

Sachin was overwhelmed by the warm welcome and the hospitality of the Ambani family. Hence, he reposted the video and penned a heartfelt note. The sports personality expressed, “We are touched by your kind gesture, Mukesh bhai, Nita bhabhi, Anant and Akash. Moments like these feel even more meaningful when shared with family and friends who have been part of the journey.”

Take a look:

About Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August 2025. According to a report by The Times of India, the young cricketing star will get married to the veterinary technician on March 5, 2026. An insider informed the publication, “The wedding festivities will begin on March 3, and will mostly be in Mumbai.” Earlier this month, Sachin’s family along with the soon-to-be-married couple were spotted in Jamnagar. Soon after, Arjun’s sister Sara Tendulkar hosted a bachelorette for her sister-in-law at Masai Mara in Kenya.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Just married! Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s families celebrate with sweets after Telugu wedding; VIDEO