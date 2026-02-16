Arjun Tendulkar Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar, daughter Sara and family spotted at Jamnagar ahead of star-studded nuptials

Arjun Tendulkar is all set to tie the knot to heiress Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026. Ahead of the main festivities, Sachin Tendulkar was spotted arriving in Jamnagar alongside his family. The star cricketer's household is currently busy doing the preparations for the nuptials set to be held in the Gujarat city.

Arjun Tendulkar’s pre-wedding events begin with the family’s quick visit to Jamnagar

On Sunday, February 15, the star family was spotted arriving at Jamnagar airport for the pre-wedding events. While the details of the same have been kept under wraps for now, it seems that the family was able to wrap it up and head back from Gujarat to Mumbai on Monday. The family was spotted at the airport, having successfully begun the pre-wedding celebrations for their oldest son’s upcoming nuptials.

Spotting at the airport were groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar, bride-to-be Saaniya Chandhok, groom's sister Sara Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar, and wife Anjali Tendulkar. The would-be in-laws of the Tendulkar family, the Chandhoks, were also seen making their way back. As the paparazzi spotted Arjun, they congratulated him, to which he thanked them with a smile, making his fiancée also turn around and break into a grin.

Previously, Sachin Tendulkar personally went around the country to hand over wedding invites to some of the most well-known faces of the country across various fields. Among cricketers, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Yuvraj Singh are reported to be in attendance for the celebrations. Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar is all set to join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) after being traded from the Mumbai Indians.

As for Saaniya Chandhok, who is also friends with Sara Tendulkar, she is building her name in the pet care space. As the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store, she has already begun setting it up. Her family handles businesses like Baskin-Robbins India and The Brooklyn Creamery, and she is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of Graviss Group.

