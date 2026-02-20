Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancée Saaniya Chandhok's wild bachelorette with Sara has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt connect; PICS

Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, is all set to get into wedlock with his longtime girlfriend, Saaniya Chandhok, in March 2026. Ahead of their wedding, the bride-to-be jetted off to Kenya to enjoy a wild bachelorette bash. Among her friends was Arjun’s sister and Saaniya’s soon-to-be sister-in-law, Sara Tendulkar. The girls had a blast at the Masai Mara, the iconic place where Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt. Don’t miss the pictures from the bachelorette.

Sara Tendulkar hosts a bachelorette for Saaniya Chandhok

A day after Valentine’s Day, the Tendulkar family flew to Jamnagar, supposedly to oversee the predations of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding set to be held in the Gujarat city. Soon after, the bride-to-be jetted off to Kenya to enjoy her bachelorette in the wilderness of Masai Mara National Park with Sara Tendulkar and her besties.

Recently, Sara dropped unseen pictures from the ladies’ bash, which involved an adventurous safari ride, luncheon amidst the wild, relishing scrumptious food, and celebrating the bride-to-be. In the captions, she penned, “If found, return to the wild.”

Check out the pictures:

About Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding

As reported by India Today, Arjun Tendulkar got engaged to Saaniya Chandok in August 2025. The engagement was an intimate affair; their wedding is expected to be a grand event with many big names from Bollywood, politics, and sports in attendance.

Reports suggest that the couple will tie the knot on March 5, 2026, with pre-wedding festivities starting from March 3. Since the Tendulkars were spotted at Jamnagar recently, it’s being speculated that an event or probably a star-studded reception will take place there.

Talking about the groom, Arjun followed in the footsteps of his father and plays cricket for the Goa team domestically. He is also part of the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As for his wife-to-be, Saaniya Chandhok is the granddaughter of Mumbai-based businessman Ravi Ghai. She is into pet care sector and is the Director of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP (Mumbai).

