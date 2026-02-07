Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Performance: When and Where to Watch Grammy Winner Amid Patriots vs Seahawks Game

Bad Bunny is all set to headline the upcoming Super Bowl. The Puerto Rican star is the first of his descent to have the honor at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show happening this weekend. The upcoming American football game happening between the NFL teams, the Seattle Seahawks vs the New England Patriots, is on February 8 at 6:30 pm ET. Meanwhile, the halftime show is expected to happen between 8 and 8:30 pm ET.

When and where to watch Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show?

Bad Bunny will be taking to the stage at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, which is known to be the home of the San Francisco 49ers. The NFL finale game, held between the two teams, the Patriots vs Seahawks, will be watched by millions of American football fans around the world. Meanwhile, the music and pop culture admirers will be waiting for the special moment when the Está Cabrón Ser Yo star will rush onto the stage to perform for the crowd as the first-ever Puerto Rican headliner at the halftime show.

The same can be watched on NBC and streamed live in simulcast on Peacock, with a subscription for the latter allowing a clean viewing experience. The game will start with a kickoff at 6:30 pm ET (3:30 pm PT / 5:00 am IST on Monday, February 9, for viewers in India), which will follow two quarters of 15 minutes each. With breaks and possible stoppages, in between, about 90 to 100 minutes of waiting can be expected before Bad Bunny’s performance. As halftime strikes at around 8-8:30 pm, the singer will perform for about 13 minutes as is standard, including the stage assembly and the main performance with a medley of his famed tracks.

The star previously asked fans that they had four months to learn Spanish to be able to enjoy his set; however, a more recent comment saw him shifting the focus to enjoying the moment. This follows Bad Bunny’s recent Album of the Year win at the Grammy Awards, where Debí Tirar Más Fotos became the first Spanish-language album to do so.

