Cricketer Dinesh Karthik and wife Dipika Pallikal welcome 3rd child, announce baby girl’s name as Raaha

Dinesh Karthik and his wife, Dipika Pallikal, have become parents once again. The star announced the birth of their third child, daughter Raaha, via a post on their social media account on Thursday. This is the Indian cricketer’s first daughter following the birth of his twin sons, Kabir and Zian, in 2021. The couple shared their excitement to have a ‘precious’ addition to their family. They also announced the name of their baby girl, Raaha Pallikal Karthik, and spoke about how their sons have taken the addition of a new family member, and a baby sister.

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal are parents to a baby girl

Writing on his Instagram account, the 40-year-old said, “With blessings in our hearts and gratitude beyond words, we joyfully welcome our precious girl into this world. Kabir and Zian are thrilled to introduce their baby sister, Raaha Pallikal Karthik. Love, Dipika & Dinesh”.

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik and squash player Dipika Pallikal welcomed their twin boys, Kabir and Zian, on October 18, 2021. The duo first tied the knot on August 25, 2015, via two traditional ceremonies, Hindu and Christian.

Playing for the Tamil Nadu cricket team, Dinesh Karthik has enjoyed a long sports career during which he has led his side as well as participated in leagues and tournaments, domestically and internationally. Playing for the IPL as a part of teams like Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The star announced his retirement from professional cricket in 2024 and has since taken to mentoring, coaching, and commetatorship. He is currently a part of RCB's coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Arjuna Award and Padma Shri awardee Dipika Pallikal is an Indian professional squash player, becoming the first one from the country to break into the top 10 of the world rankings.

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