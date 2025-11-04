Cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill take a relaxing beach escape during T20I series in Australia

Indian cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have been spotted enjoying some downtime on the beaches of Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia, amid India’s ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia. The 25-year-old Sunrisers Hyderabad batter shared a series of casual photos on Instagram on Tuesday, November 4, giving fans a glimpse of his life off the field.

In the pictures, Abhishek is seen dressed in a crisp white shirt and white shorts, posing against the scenic coastline. One photo shows him standing alongside Shubman Gill, who is wearing a blue striped shirt paired with white shorts. The duo also took a dip in the Pacific Ocean, capturing a relaxed moment far from their on-field duties. The posts quickly attracted attention online, with fans appreciating the lighter side of the Indian cricketers’ schedule during the intense T20I series.

Here’s what Abhishek Sharma has been up to

On the field, Abhishek Sharma has been one of India’s standout performers so far in the series. After a quiet start in the opening T20I, he impressed in the second match in Melbourne, scoring a well-crafted 68 off 37 balls. His innings featured eight fours and two sixes and helped India set a competitive total after losing early wickets.

Analysts and former players praised Abhishek for his shot selection and composure, particularly against Australia’s fast bowling on a bouncy surface. Despite India losing that match, his performance was widely noted as a bright spot for the team. Shubman Gill, too, has been consistent with his batting and remains an important member of India’s T20I squad.

The Instagram posts have generated significant buzz among cricket followers. Many fans praised the duo for taking some time off, with several comments highlighting the beautiful backdrop and their casual beach attire. Moments like these are increasingly appreciated by fans, who enjoy seeing players balance rigorous match schedules with some personal downtime.

