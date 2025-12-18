Did Jasprit Bumrah smack away fan’s phone over unconsented filming? Know what happened

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has been a part of the ongoing T20 series against South Africa, where as of today, the home team leads strongly. During a recent airport appearance, the pacer was seen asking a fan to stop recording him; however, later, despite a warning when the man in the video refuses to listen, his cell phone is snatched out of his hand. A controversy has since erupted online over consent before filming celebrities and fan etiquette, as well as sports personnel’s behavior towards their admirers.

Jasprit Bumrah and a fan’s altercation at airport falls under scrutiny

The video in question was shared on Instagram user jaswinder_masih123456’s Instagram handle. He captioned the clip, “Chandigarh airport.. #instagram #video viral,” beside heart and laughing emojis, tagging Jasprit Bumrah. On playing it, one can see the fan saying, “Aapke sath hi jaunga Sir mai.” (Sir, I’ll only be going with you), indicating a possible conversation before the recording was turned on, with the cricketer asking him to shut it. Bumrah was heard replying, “Phone gir gya aapka to mereko bolna nahi (If your phone falls, then don’t blame me later).”

While the fan says, “Koi baat nahi sir (That’s okay, sir)“, the bowler makes an unimpressed expression and says ‘cool’, proceeding to take the phone from his hand. It is not known what happened after this.

While many have chosen to criticise the star for his actions, many have also supported him by saying that he initially warned the person filming him, and only when it did not stop, he had to go ahead and bar him physically. They have emphasized the importance of consent and public filming.

“What an arrogant behavior by Jasprit Bumrah. First, he threatened his fan that he would throw his phone, and later he snatched the fan's phone,” said one X user (formerly Twitter), Goatlified, sharing the video taken by the fan and commenting on the sportsman’s behavior.

Others said, “Deserves it – Bumrah warned him to stay away, still he persists. Celebrities also have their personal space which should be respected…” and “Celebrities are human too, they do have their own private space which can’t be intruded every now and then.”

Jasprit Bumrah is yet to personally comment on the incident.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma is proud wife as Virat Kohli blazes past 84th international century during IND vs SA 2nd ODI