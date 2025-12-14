Did John Cena Win His Last Match? WWE Legend Retires After 24 Years With Emotional Farewell

John Cena has officially retired from WWE, bringing an end to one of the longest and most successful in-ring careers in professional wrestling history. The 48-year-old WWE icon wrestled his final match on Saturday night at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena. In the headline bout, John Cena faced Gunther and lost after being forced to submit to a sleeper hold in a match that lasted just under 25 minutes.

Did John Cena win his last match? The answer is no. Gunther defeated Cena, marking the first time Cena tapped out in his career. The moment stunned fans in attendance, as Cena was known for rarely submitting during his 24-year run.

After the match, several WWE superstars came out to honor Cena. He then left his wristbands and boots in the ring, a traditional symbol of retirement, before walking up the entrance ramp and saluting the crowd for the final time. With that gesture, John Cena officially retired from WWE.

John Cena’s legacy: Titles, WrestleMania, and WWE history

John Cena retires as a 17-time world champion, the most officially recognized title reigns in WWE history. He headlined WrestleMania six times and is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. Cena made his WWE debut in 2002 against Kurt Angle and initially struggled to find direction.

His career changed after he introduced the Doctor of Thuganomics persona, which helped him connect with fans and rise to superstardom. Over the years, John Cena became the face of WWE, leading the company through multiple eras.

Beyond wrestling, Cena successfully transitioned to Hollywood and became one of the few WWE stars to achieve long-term success as a film actor.

John Cena announced in July 2024 that he would retire from in-ring competition at the end of 2025. His farewell tour began at the Royal Rumble in January and included a rare heel turn earlier this year. Speaking after the event, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes praised Cena’s impact, calling him a standard-setter who inspired generations.

