EXCLUSIVE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding crashed by man disguised as priest, reveals security head

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s very intimate wedding has always been the epitome of the culmination of romance into a beautiful union. The couple that had been dating for a few years got married in a private ceremony on December 11, 2017, in a hidden location in Tuscany, Italy. Many years on, the details of their big day are now surfacing as security personnel recently revealed how a man managed to sneak in.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding security head shares how they kicked out an uninvited guest

Talking to Hindi Rush in a recent chat, Yaseen Khan, the founder of YK Security, who has in the past managed big-scale weddings, including the one of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, opened up about a worrisome experience during their secret nuptials.

He revealed, “A gatecrasher, dressed exactly like a maharaja, arrived in a BMW, accompanied by two bouncers in a Safari. I wasn’t present at the gate. I was at the main floor where the wedding was taking place. My team was there. We know the gatecrashers by face. My supervisor had a doubt so he flagged it to the event management team."

He went on to explain that on being confronted, the man in concern claimed to be the nephew of a guest. He would snap photographs with other celebrity guests and retreat to a corner after doing so, without actually enjoying the event or mingling with the others. This alarmed the staff.

When the security team ended up learning from the Indian cricketer’s manager that the guest in question was only invited to the Delhi reception, which was to be held later, they managed to ask him to leave, sharing that it was an invite-only event. It was not an easy feat as the gatecrasher huffed and puffed, refusing to be treated that way and ended up leaving much later.

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