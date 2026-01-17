Girlfriend Maheika Sharma gives good luck hug and kiss to Hardik Pandya as he sets off before Ind vs NZ: VIDEO

Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma are inseparable. The two who have been linked for a while now are making the most of their time together, and it was evident once again. On January 17, the Indian middle-pacer was spotted with his lady love at the Mumbai airport. Decked out in a comfortable all-black fit, he was all set to depart for Nagpur ahead of the national team’s first T20 against New Zealand, and the model made sure to arrive with him till the airport. The couple engaged in some light PDA before he left for his flight.

Mahieka Sharma took on girlfriend duties for Hardik Pandya with hugs and kisses at the airport before they met again in a few weeks.

Hardik Pandya brings his lady luck to the airport before flying for his cricket match

Mahieka Sharma is right on track as a girlfriend! On Saturday, one day before the final ODI in the ongoing New Zealand tour of India, she arrived at the airport with beau Hardik Pandya to drop him off. Sitting in the same car while arriving, the two stepped out from it before he joined her towards the door of a separate one parked right behind. The two exchanged a sweet hug before parting when the 31-year-old leaned in for a kiss. She planted one on his cheek as he ushered her into the waiting vehicle, ensured she was safely inside, and left to catch his flight.

Check out their sweet airport moment below.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma were rumored to be dating for a few months before they made it Instagram official in late 2025. They’ve been spotted on vacations and spending time together amid their busy schedules, all while declining overly intrusive paparazzi moments and fending off engagement rumors.

Hardik Pandya was previously married to Natasa Stankovic, but the two announced their amicable separation back in 2024. They share a son, Agastya, whom they co-parent after their divorce.

