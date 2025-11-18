Glimpse into Axar Patel’s luxurious ‘Haksh Villa’ in Nadiad: Inside his new home with wife Meha Patel

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel recently celebrated the housewarming of his new luxurious bungalow, ‘Haksh Villa’, in Nadiad, Gujarat. The ceremony was held just before India’s two-Test series against South Africa. Axar and his wife, Meha Patel, named the villa after their newborn son, Haksh, who was born on December 19, 2024.

The couple performed a Vastu Pujan, a traditional Hindu ritual, at their new home. Meha Patel shared glimpses of the inauguration on her Instagram Stories, giving fans a peek into the elegant interiors and festive moments. In the photos, Axar Patel was seen in a traditional kurta-pyjama, while Meha looked stunning in a saree. The bungalow blends modern design with traditional touches, making it a comfortable and stylish home for the family.

Who all attended the ceremony

The housewarming ceremony saw the presence of several prominent figures from the cricket world. Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani and director of cricket Venugopal Rao attended the event. Axar Patel, who has a strong connection with Delhi Capitals, was recently appointed as the team’s new captain for IPL 2025. The team narrowly missed the playoffs last season, finishing fifth with 15 points from 15 games.

Axar has been busy on the international front as well. He was recently part of India’s T20I tour in Australia, where he picked up two wickets in two matches and scored 45 runs across three innings. He was named Player of the Match in the fourth T20I, scoring an unbeaten 21 off 11 balls and taking 2 wickets for 20 runs in his 4-over spell. India won the series 2-1 Down Under.

Axar Patel’s childhood cricket memories

Apart from his new home, Axar recently shared memories of his childhood in his old house, where he played gully cricket with friends. In an interview on ‘The Axar Patel Documentary’ on journalist Vimal Kumar’s YouTube channel, he said:

"This is my main home ground. All friends would come and play here. The rules here were different. If the ball went out of the compound, it was out, one pitch catch was out. If you hit outside it was out, no boundary, and you had to play ground shots. That is why my straight drive is like always in the front and I don't play cross-batted."

The two-match Test series between India and South Africa was at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Friday, November 14, giving fans more reasons to cheer for Axar both on and off the field.

