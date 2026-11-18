Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI) is all set to hit gaming platforms, ending a 13-year wait since the 5th edition. As the world is just hours away from enjoying the game for the first time, let’s take a look at every detail.

GTA VI: Everything to know about the open-world game

GTA VI is Rockstar Games’ latest open-world action-adventure game, which is set to unlock globally at 12:00 AM IST on November 19, 2026. The highly anticipated instalment is designed exclusively for current-generation consoles and has already secured eight nominations at The Game Awards 2026.

Digital copies of the 6th GTA are scheduled to unlock at midnight in every local time zone on November 19 across supported platforms. The game will launch natively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with cloud streaming support for Xbox One through Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, there are no native versions for PS4 or Xbox One, and Rockstar has yet to confirm a PC release window.

Regarding storage requirements, pre-loading reportedly requires up to 212 GB of space. Players are recommended to keep around 250 GB free to accommodate additional updates and day-one patches.

Moreover, Rockstar Games offers two digital editions through the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, alongside a physical Standard Edition disc. The Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,999 and includes the complete single-player base game. Eligible digital orders placed before November 20 also include the Vintage Vice City Pack.

Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499. Along with everything included in the Standard Edition, it offers 16 digital extras, including bonus vehicles, custom weapons, apparel, businesses, and two Vehicle Mod Shops.

Plot of GTA VI

GTA VI centres on Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a ruthless couple navigating a dangerous world. It also introduces the franchise's first female protagonist.

Inspired by the Bonnie and Clyde dynamic, the story follows the duo after a heist goes wrong. As they become entangled in a sprawling conspiracy, Jason and Lucia must navigate dangerous situations while trying to protect their relationship and stay together.

Set in Leonida, a fictionalised version of Florida. Its expansive open world includes the neon-lit metropolis of Vice City, surrounding wetlands, beaches, and the Leonida Keys archipelago, offering a variety of environments to explore.

The game is introducing several gameplay systems that expand the open-world experience, including changes to exploration, driving, character development, and combat. The driving system has also been reworked, combining the realistic vehicle weight associated with GTA IV and the arcade-style handling of GTA V. Vehicles reportedly require refuelling at petrol stations, which also offer repair services.

Personal vehicle registration is another addition. Players can store stolen vehicles in purchased garages or officially register them as personal vehicles for an in-game fee. Borrowing immersion mechanics from Red Dead Redemption 2, the game also introduces physical changes based on character activities.

The users can use a slow-motion focus ability for more precise gunplay, carry long guns one-handed, and customise several elements of the HUD. Additionally, the game prioritises open-world density and visual fidelity over higher frame rates across the launch platforms.

All four consoles, including PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, reportedly target 30 FPS, with no 60 FPS performance mode available.

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