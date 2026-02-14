Hardik Pandya gets letter M tattooed for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma on Valentine’s Day: ‘Trust and emotion’

Hardik Pandya’s love story with Mahieka Sharma is building fast and strong. The Indian cricketer managed to make this Valentine’s Day more special for his lady love. The star debuted a new ink for his girlfriend, as shared by his artist, Sunny Bhanushali. He revealed how, initially stemming from a small tribute, their chat eventually revealed a much deeper relationship between the two.

How Hardik Pandya’s new tattoo for Mahieka Sharma came to be

The founder of Aliens Tattoo, the celebrity tattoo artist, revealed that the plan initially was to only get an M initial, however that changed after a chat with the star. Hardik Panya ended up getting two leopards with the first letter of his girlfriend’s name. Bhanushali shared as per NDTV, "Conversations revealed something much deeper. They described themselves as partners who amplify each other's strength. The leopard became the perfect metaphor, powerful alone, unstoppable together.” The studio has previously done ink work for actors Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor, as well as cricketer Virat Kohli, among others.

Revealing what the new ink indicates, he added, “This tattoo is not decoration; it's a story permanently carried. Some tattoos are requested, some are discovered, this piece was built through trust and emotion. When a tattoo reflects a real story, it stops being ink and becomes memory."

It is placed at the nape of the batsman’s neck in complete black ink. The revelation comes one day before the cricketer plays in Colombo in the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup’s Ind vs Pak match on February 15.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma have been linked since October 2025. The two were spotted together multiple times before being around each other’s families and heading to the airport together on numerous occasions. Their frequent vacations and a pooja mistaken as an engagement event have become the talk of the town.

