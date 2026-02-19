Hardik Pandya shares romantic birthday post for 'princess' Mahieka Sharma amidst T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma have become the ‘IT’ couple, grabbing all the attention online. Well, the Indian cricketer sure knows how to make his ladylove feel admired and special. Even though he is busy with the ongoing T20 World Cup, the sports personality took the opportunity to wish his ‘princess’ with a romantic post on her 25th birthday.

Hardik Pandya wishes Mahieka Sharma with a romantic post

On his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s birthday, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya dropped a romantic picture from their Sri Lankan holiday. A couple of hours ago, the celebrity took to his Instagram Stories and shared an image of them enjoying some private time in an infinity pool. The picture shows the love birds giving each other a sweet hug, overlooking the blue ocean. Wishing Sharma, Hardik penned, “Happy birthday my princess.”

Take a look at his post:

A couple of days ago, on Valentine’s Day, Hardik got inked to showcase how much he loves his girlfriend. The cricketer got the first letter of her name, M, tattooed on his neck along with two leopards. The celebrity tattoo artist who created the masterpiece on Pandya’s body revealed that earlier, he had planned to ink only M, but conversations between them revealed something much deeper.

The artist informed NDTV that the couple described themselves as partners who amplify each other's strength. “The leopard became the perfect metaphor, powerful alone, unstoppable together,” he spilled, adding that the new design is not decoration “it's a story permanently carried.”

Hardik and Mahieka are often seen together, be it at the gym or during his cricketing tours abroad. During an interview with JioStar amid the ongoing T20 World Cup, the Indian star all-rounder stated that his GF helped him rediscover his love for the game.

Hardik said that till now, he has only given 40 per cent of what’s in him as a cricketer. When he took time to reflect on how to bring out his best as a bowler and a batter, Mahieka came into his life. This is when they started talking about the sport and how to bring the cricket loving child back.

“She helped me rediscover that excitement for the game that I always had. I went behind the scenes, worked really hard, and had a good amount of batting sessions,” shared the 32-year-old Indian cricketer. Hardik will be seen on the ground on Sunday (February 22, 2026) when the Men in Blue will lock horns with South Africa in Ahmedabad.

