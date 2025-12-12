Hazel Keech wishes husband Yuvraj Singh on birthday: 'Everything you do makes you a legend'

Former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh celebrated his birthday on December 12, and his wife, former Bollywood actress Hazel Keech, marked the day with a heartfelt message that caught the attention of fans and followers. Hazel, known for her social media affection towards Yuvraj, shared a touching Instagram post dedicated to her husband.

In the post, Hazel Keech shared a warm picture of Yuvraj Singh holding their two children. Though he isn’t facing the camera, the image beautifully captured a tender parenting moment. Along with the picture, Hazel wrote a note highlighting that while Yuvraj is globally recognized for his cricketing achievements, there is much more to him beyond the sport.

She said, “6 months of an injury stopped you being able to pick them up/hold them/carry them, and you've spent the past two months getting fit and strong to be able to carry them both! The world knows you as a legend, but you are these kids' hero, day in day out.”

Here’s what Hazel wrote to Yuvraj Singh on his birthday

Hazel further shared her love for Yuvraj, writing, “I hope you know, this birthday, how absolutely adored you are. Your dedication to everything you do makes you a legend, and yet most people only know your cricket achievements.” She concluded her note with a heartfelt message of love, adding, “I'm so proud of who you are, honoured to walk beside you in life, or to walk behind you picking up the things you drop (and to take this photo) love you more and more each passing year. Happy birthday, my darling husband @yuvisofficial.”

Yuvraj, known for his aggressive cricket style and memorable contributions to Indian cricket, responded to Hazel’s post with warmth, writing, “Love you, my babies,” followed by heart emojis. Fans also flocked to the comment section to wish the cricketing legend on his special day.

Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot in 2016 and have since become one of the most admired couples. They welcomed their first child, son Orion, in 2022, followed by their daughter Aura in 2023. Over the years, the couple has shared glimpses of their family life on social media, showcasing their bond and parenting journey.

ALSO READ: What is the age difference between Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma?